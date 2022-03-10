The Kroger Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Kroger has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Kroger stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. Kroger has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

