The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

