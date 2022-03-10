The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PG stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,162,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $350.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.72 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

