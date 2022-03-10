The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,108 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trade Desk by 569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 232.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

