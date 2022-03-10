The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).
LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,059.50 ($13.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38). The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.12.
About The Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
