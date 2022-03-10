The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 226 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 104,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

