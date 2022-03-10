The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Wendy’s worth $48,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 26.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

