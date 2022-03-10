The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Wendy’s worth $48,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.