The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.64. The9 shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 203,269 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

