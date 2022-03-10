Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.52 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $80.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

