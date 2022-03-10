Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will report $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $14.52 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $14.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.58 million to $99.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.33 million, with estimates ranging from $64.56 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

TBPH opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after buying an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

