THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 700 ($9.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

THG opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.41. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

