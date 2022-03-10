THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.40 ($7.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 440 ($5.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 700 ($9.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

THG opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.41. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

About THG (Get Rating)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for THG (LON:THG)

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.