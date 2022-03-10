Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 3,427 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 46,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,056. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $404.36 million, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.