Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $87.27 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

