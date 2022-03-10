Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Atrion worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $712.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

