Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011508 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00220917 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

