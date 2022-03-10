Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $894,620.55 and $560,538.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00103271 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.