Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 503837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $733.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.