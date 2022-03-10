Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

TLYS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 748,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,891. The company has a market capitalization of $379.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

