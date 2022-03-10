Titan Coin (TTN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $301,401.97 and approximately $13.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008439 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

