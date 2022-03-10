TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) vs. Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Head to Head Comparison

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Centamin 0 1 4 0 2.80

TMC the metals currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.96%. Centamin has a consensus target price of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Centamin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Centamin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Centamin $828.74 million 1.84 $155.98 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centamin beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

