Tokes (TKS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001844 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

