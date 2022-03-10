Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

