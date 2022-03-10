TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TMOAY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
TomTom Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TomTom (TMOAY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.