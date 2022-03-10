TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TMOAY stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $3.93. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

