Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

TTC stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. Toro has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $7,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

