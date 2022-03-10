Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.74

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$116.74 and last traded at C$115.66, with a volume of 30777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.00%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,000 over the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

