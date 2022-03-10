Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE NDP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 3,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
