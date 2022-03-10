Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.69

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as high as $28.11. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 5,914 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
