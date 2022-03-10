Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.69

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as high as $28.11. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 5,914 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.