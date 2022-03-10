TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 133.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $4.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00295267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004277 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.24 or 0.01211802 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003389 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

