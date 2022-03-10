ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) & DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) Head-To-Head Analysis

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ToughBuilt Industries and DAC Technologies Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ToughBuilt Industries presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 742.70%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and DAC Technologies Group International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 0.58 -$17.35 million ($0.61) -0.29 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DAC Technologies Group International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ToughBuilt Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries -58.79% -69.31% -57.01% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ToughBuilt Industries beats DAC Technologies Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ToughBuilt Industries (Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About DAC Technologies Group International (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

