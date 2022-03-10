Tower token Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tower token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

