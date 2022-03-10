Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
