Traders Buy High Volume of SPX FLOW Put Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,199 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,285% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.
NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
