Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.55. Toro has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Toro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Toro by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $7,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.