Traders Buy Large Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,301,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.