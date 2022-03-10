Traders Purchase High Volume of Clean Harbors Call Options (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,060 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,273% compared to the average volume of 150 call options.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $105.95. 22,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $541,395. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

