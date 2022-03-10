Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Shares of XENE opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

