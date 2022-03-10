TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.
NASDAQ:TACT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.98.
In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.
