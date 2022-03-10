Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transcontinental traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.18, with a volume of 260912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

