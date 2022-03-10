Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1739957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

