Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.22. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
