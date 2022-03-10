Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.22. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.