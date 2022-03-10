Travala.com (AVA) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $61.98 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.69 or 0.06606778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.27 or 0.99893243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042064 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,586,287 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

