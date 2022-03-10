TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

