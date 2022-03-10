Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to announce $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

TRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trevena by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.