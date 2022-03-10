Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.61. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 43,353 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$32.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.