Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.