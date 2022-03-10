Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.87. 15,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,140. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.34.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

