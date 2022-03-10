Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 213,219 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 1,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,690. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

