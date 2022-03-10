Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 8,718 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.30. 15,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

