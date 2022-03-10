Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

